COX

SUSAN C.

57, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Born in Havertown, Pa to Louise (nee Azzari) Craig and the late Harry "Buddy" Craig she has been an area resident for many years. Susan was a graduate of Cardinal O'Hara High School Class of 1979. She worked in Accounts Payable for Action Supply in Seaville, NJ. In additional for her father she was predeceased by a brother: Robert "Bobby" Craig. Surviving are her husband: John Cox, two sons: John (Kelly) Cox of Cape May Court House, NJ, Andrew (Gabrielle) Cox of New Milford, CT. and two grandchildren: J. P. and Abigail. Also surviving are her mother: Louise (nee Azzari) Craig and sisters: Deborah (Dennis) Cherubino, Denise (Jim) Meikle, Teresa (Stephen) Morris, Karen (Paul) O'Rangers, Linda (Gary) Bogan.

A Time for Family and Friends to Share Memories of Susan will be offered on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 12 o'clock noon from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 11 o'clock until time of sharing. Memorial contributions are suggested to either , stjude.org or Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 Route 9 North, Swainton, NJ 08210. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

