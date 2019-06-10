|
|
WELCH
SUSAN D. (nee Vaisvila)
On June 7, 2019, age 77. Beloved wife of Edward. Devoted mother of Suzanne Kennedy. Loving grandmother of Ryan and Dylan; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday 8 A.M. from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. followed by her Funeral Mass Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Susan's name be made to the above named church.
