Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
8:00 PM
Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
SUSAN E. FORTE Notice
FORTE
SUSAN E.


July 28, 2019. Beloved daughter of Angelina (nee Traina) and the late Michael, loving mother of Stephanie (Pat) Cardullo and Francis Mawhinney, sister of Michele Forte and Tommy Forte, grandmother of Lucca and Gabriel; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Thursday eve. 6 to 8:30 P.M. PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St. (ample parking on premises). Interment private.

Published on Philly.com on July 31, 2019
