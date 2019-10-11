Home

O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Dorothy Church,
Township Line & Burmont Rd.
Drexel Hill,, PA
View Map
SUSAN E. (Pauswinski) KEMPTON

SUSAN E. (Pauswinski) KEMPTON Notice
KEMPTON
SUSAN E. (Pauswinski)


72, of Newtown Square, PA and Sea Isle City, NJ formerly of Drexel Hill, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 8, 2019. Loving wife of Charles A. Kempton; Devoted mother of Krista (Mark) Milewski, Kyle Kempton, Kelley (Thomas) Eagan, Keith Kempton and Katie (George) Christ. Loving Mimi of Molly, Lily, Ashley, Courtney, Alison, Connor, Alexis, Brady, Taylor, Charleigh and Rhyann. Sister of Jo-Ellen (Robert) Thomson and Joseph (Annette) Pauswinski.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing, Monday October 14, 2019, 9 A.M. O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064 and to her Funeral Mass 12:30 P.M. St. Dorothy Church, Township Line and Burmont Rd., Drexel Hill, PA. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Contributions to St. Dorothy School, 1225 Burmont Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 11, 2019
