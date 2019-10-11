|
KEMPTON
SUSAN E. (Pauswinski)
72, of Newtown Square, PA and Sea Isle City, NJ formerly of Drexel Hill, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 8, 2019. Loving wife of Charles A. Kempton; Devoted mother of Krista (Mark) Milewski, Kyle Kempton, Kelley (Thomas) Eagan, Keith Kempton and Katie (George) Christ. Loving Mimi of Molly, Lily, Ashley, Courtney, Alison, Connor, Alexis, Brady, Taylor, Charleigh and Rhyann. Sister of Jo-Ellen (Robert) Thomson and Joseph (Annette) Pauswinski.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing, Monday October 14, 2019, 9 A.M. O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064 and to her Funeral Mass 12:30 P.M. St. Dorothy Church, Township Line and Burmont Rd., Drexel Hill, PA. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Contributions to St. Dorothy School, 1225 Burmont Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 11, 2019