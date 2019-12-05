|
|
FISHER
SUSAN
age 74, of Wayne, PA, passed away, November 29, 2019. Born in August, 1945 to the late, William J. and Phoebe K. (nee Axelroth) Boyle. Susan was the beloved wife of the late Millard Fisher. She is survived by her dear sister, Stephanie Peters, brother-in-law, Merrit A. Peters, Step-sister, Helen Bartoe and her husband Donald Bartoe. Susan was also predeceased by her Step-mother, Gay (nee Dew) Dillon.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, 10-11 A.M. at St. Katharine of Siena, 104 S. Aberdeen Ave., Wayne, PA 19087 followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The , 1818 Market St. Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103 or Down & Out Delta Paws Rescue, 401 Windsor Ave., Wayne, PA 1908.
Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Arrs. by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Ave. Wayne, PA 19087
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 5, 2019