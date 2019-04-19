Home

Passed away on April 14th, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved daughter of the late Florence (Lovey) Pollock and late Elmer F. Brinton. Devoted mother of 3 children, Henry Brinton Sr., Karen D. Foster and Romona M. Jacobs Karatzas. Devoted grandmother of 5 grandchildren, Jennifer, Hank, Amber and husband Claudio Garcia, Steven and Konstantine. Loving great-grandmother to Kevin, Iliana, Ilexia, Ian and Keylor, along with her sister, Judith Kerr.
As per Sue's final wishes, no Service or Interment, remember her in life with love.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 19, 2019
