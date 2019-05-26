|
KELLY
SUSAN (nee Statts)
Age 68, of Paoli, PA passed away on May 10, 2019. Sue was the daughter of Albert and Catherine Statts, and attended Saint Katherine High School. Sue served in the US Air Force, and later worked for Wyeth Labs and the US Postal Service. Her interests in life were varied, including her cats, traveling and writing. Sue enjoyed family gatherings, dancing, boating, and the shore.
Surviving are Susan's husband, James F. Kelly of Paoli, PA; stepsons, Christopher (Lisa) Kelly of Cape Canaveral, FL and Matthew (Meghan) Kelly of West Chester, PA; brothers, Albert (Marie) Statts of Chester, CT, John (Cathleen) Statts of Wayne, PA, and Kurt (Lisa) Statts of Oak Park, CA; and sister, Katherine Statts (Raymond) Hernandez of Joliet, IL. Also surviving are much-loved step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation 10 A.M., and Services 11A.M. are Mon., June 3, 2019 at St. Patrick Church, Malvern, PA. Interment will be at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Radnor Fire Co., M.T. Fund.
Published on Philly.com on May 26, 2019