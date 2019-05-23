|
KITCES
SUSAN (nee Pearson)
Died on May 20, 2019 in Newtown, PA, at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late Samuel, survived by her children, Maury (Judy) Kitces, Edward (Eileen) Kitces, and Anna Kitces (Seth Fishman). Grandmother of Michael (Eleanor) Kitces, James (Jaime) Kitces, Suzanne (Josh) Peck, Matthew (Lauren) Kitces, Elizabeth Kitces (Fiancé Geremy Rosenberg), Rebecca Fishman, and Laura Fishman; and eight great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to services at 10:00 A.M. on Sunday May 26th at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, PA with interment at Crescent Memorial Park, Pennsauken, NJ.
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on May 23, 2019