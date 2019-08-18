|
|
ANDERSON
SUSAN KRAATZ "BIRD"
Of King of Prussia, age 74, died on August 14, 2019, of gall-bladder cancer. She was a graduate of Mount Holyoke College, where she majored in physics and minored in Russian and mathematics. Susan later earned an M.Ed. at Temple University. For 13 years she taught physics, astronomy, and math at Harriton High School of Lower Merion. She also directed the theatre group and coached the girls' track team.
"A Life of Infinite Variety"
After leaving Harriton, she studied computer programming and founded American Financial Systems, Inc., a computer soft-ware development firm. "Broker's Notebook," her primary product, had customers in 40 U.S. States and a number of foreign countries. After selling her company, American Financial Systems, Inc., she continued to work for the new owners (CitiCorp and eventually Reuters) until 1996 when she retired.
Despite interests in things scientific, music and inter-national folk dancing provided her "spice of life." Since 1992, she was actively involved in the folk dance community as a dancer and musician. She taught folk dancing to many groups, schools, and colleges in the Philadelphia area. She was a member of The Heritage Dance Association and directed its Annual Dance Festival from 1990 through 1996. She also served as President of the Folk Dance Council of the Delaware Valley for many years.
Playing seven musical instru-ments, including the Thracian and Macedonian gaidas (bag-pipes), she led a local folk dance orchestra, The Inter-national Folk Sounds (The IFS), since its formation in 1995. It has performed at Philadelphia Folk Festival, Spring Gulch, Turtle Dove, and numerous other folk dance parties from Delaware to Massachusetts.
In addition to The IFS, she formed Ajde, a smaller ensemble that focused on a similar genre. Both provided a core for the Monthly Open Music Jam held in her home in Upper Merion. Not content with all that, she often co-led with another musical group, SPUDS, that plays primarily for contra dances.
In 2002, Susan joined The Fiddlekicks, an Appalachian clogging group who danced at festivals as far west as London, England. To stay in shape for such a frenetic regimen, she'd been a jogger for nearly 50 consecutive years.
But more than playing and danc-ing, there's singing. She led Svitanya, an all-female a cappella group whose repertoire features mostly Eastern European songs and ballads. In 2013, they toured Bulgarian festivals, appeared on national television, and did a farewell concert at American Embassy in Sofia.
Active in the outdoors, she and husband Don, retired principal of Swarthmore and Radnor High Schools, competed in masters track and field events with The Philadelphia Masters for five years. In track, Susan successfully ran in most distances from the mile to the marathon. She was also the first woman to enter the pole vault with that masters' group, clearing eight feet in her second year. (Cont.)
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 18, 2019