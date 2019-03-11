Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
SUSAN L. (Lowy) BASCH

SUSAN L. (Lowy) BASCH Notice
BASCH
SUSAN L. (nee Lowy)
On March 9, 2019. Wife of the late Gabriel. Mother of Cora (Neil) Weiner and Peter Basch. Grandmother of Jamie (Ashley) Weiner, Eric Weiner (Bree Vaotogo), Jason Basch and Dara (Brent) Palmer. Great Grandmother of Henry Palmer. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Wednesday 11 AM precisely at Roosevelt Memorial Park (sec. B-18), Trevose, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Cora and Neil Weiner. Contributions in her memory may be made to , 399 Market St., Ste 102, Phila., PA 19106, www.alz.org/delval, or to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Pl, SW, Washington, DC 20024-2126, www.ushmm.org.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 11, 2019
