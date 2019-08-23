|
|
PARKER
SUSAN M.
70, of Phila., on August 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Ed Parker. Survived by son, Michael; stepson, Brian; brother, Joseph Urban (Glenda); father-in-law, Edward Parker (Natalie); two nieces and one nephew.
Visitation 9:00 A.M. to 12 Noon on Saturday, August 24th at CARAMENICO FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Main St., Norristown, PA 19401. Memorial Service at 12 Noon at the Funeral Home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions requested to the Brandywine Valley S.P.C.A., 1212 Phoenixville Pk., West Chester, PA 19380, or online at: https://bvspca.org/donate/give/
Online condolences: www.caramenicofuneralhome.com
610-275-7777
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 23, 2019