Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caramenico Funeral Home
403 E Main Street
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 275-7777
Resources
More Obituaries for SUSAN PARKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUSAN M. PARKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUSAN M. PARKER Notice
PARKER
SUSAN M.


70, of Phila., on August 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Ed Parker. Survived by son, Michael; stepson, Brian; brother, Joseph Urban (Glenda); father-in-law, Edward Parker (Natalie); two nieces and one nephew.
Visitation 9:00 A.M. to 12 Noon on Saturday, August 24th at CARAMENICO FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Main St., Norristown, PA 19401. Memorial Service at 12 Noon at the Funeral Home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions requested to the Brandywine Valley S.P.C.A., 1212 Phoenixville Pk., West Chester, PA 19380, or online at: https://bvspca.org/donate/give/

Online condolences: www.caramenicofuneralhome.com
610-275-7777

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUSAN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caramenico Funeral Home
Download Now