Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Ardmore Presbyterian Church
SUSAN PIMENTEL MICHAELSON

SUSAN PIMENTEL MICHAELSON
MICHAELSON
SUSAN PIMENTEL


Of Radnor, PA, passed away on April 11th, 2019. Wife of the late Sheldon "Mike" Michaelson. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Maria Helena) Michaelson, her son, Daniel Michaelson, her beloved grand-daughter, Gabrielle Olivia Michaelson, her sister, Laura (Rick) Howard, her sister, Patrice (Robert) Brink, her brother, Frank (Gretchen) Pimentel, and numerous loving nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, and cousins. Her Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 26th 12 Noon in Ardmore Presbyterian Church, followed by a reception at Radnor Hotel. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Ardmore Presbyterian Church.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 22, 2019
