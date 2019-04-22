|
|
MICHAELSON
SUSAN PIMENTEL
Of Radnor, PA, passed away on April 11th, 2019. Wife of the late Sheldon "Mike" Michaelson. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Maria Helena) Michaelson, her son, Daniel Michaelson, her beloved grand-daughter, Gabrielle Olivia Michaelson, her sister, Laura (Rick) Howard, her sister, Patrice (Robert) Brink, her brother, Frank (Gretchen) Pimentel, and numerous loving nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, and cousins. Her Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 26th 12 Noon in Ardmore Presbyterian Church, followed by a reception at Radnor Hotel. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Ardmore Presbyterian Church.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 22, 2019