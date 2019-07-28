|
SILVER
SUSAN (nee Kutikoff)
July 25, 2019. Wife of the late David. Mother of Steven (Carrie) Silver and Allyson Silver-Santiago (Antonio). "Bubbie" to Sophia and Nora Silver. Relatives and friends are invited to Memorial Services Sunday 3 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, 125 S. 9th St., Suite 202, Phila., PA 19107 or The Lupus Foundation of America, Philadelphia Tri-state Chapter, 101 Greenwood Ave., Suite 200, Jenkintown, PA 19046.
Published on Philly.com on July 28, 2019