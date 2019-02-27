Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
SUSAN (DeFusco) VALTRI

SUSAN (DeFusco) VALTRI Notice
VALTRI
SUSAN (nee DeFusco)
February 24, 2019. Devoted mother of Samantha Valtri (Derrick Monte Carlo). Dear sister of Cheryl (Anthony) Leuzzi. Loving aunt of Matthew (Katie) Leuzzi. Also survived by many, many loving friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing SATURDAY 8:30 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. at The MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad Street. Funeral Mass, 11 A.M., St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Ent. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contri-butions be made in her memory to Penn Pancreatic Cancer Research Center, 3400 Civic Center Blvd., Phila., PA 19104, med.upenn.edu/pcrc/donate.html.

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 27, 2019
