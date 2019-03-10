Home

SUSAN (Blank) VOGEL

SUSAN (Blank) VOGEL Notice
VOGEL
SUSAN (nee Blank)
On March 8, 2019, of West Palm Beach, FL and Atlantic City, NJ. Beloved wife of Howard N. Vogel, loving mother of Heath (Lisa) Davis, Leigh Davis and Adam (Jennifer) Vogel, sister of Sheila (Steven) Albert, Mickey (Susan) Blank and David (Betty) Blank; also survived by her adoring grandchildren, Sophie, Barrie, Cole, Shane and Evan. Relatives and friends are invited to Services, Monday 12 Noon, JOSEPH LEVINE & SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, PA. Int. King David Memorial Park. The family will be returning to the residence of Heath and Lisa Davis (Monday thru Wednesday /Services 7:30 PM). Contri-butions in her memory may be made to the
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 10, 2019
