Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 325-2000
SUSAN WENDIE SCHIFFRIN

SUSAN WENDIE SCHIFFRIN Notice
SCHIFFRIN
SUSAN WENDIE


65, of Bryn Mawr, PA, proud and loving mother of Andrew L. Schiffrin, sister of Richard (Barbara) and the late Peter (Cynthia) passed away peace-fully on May 27th, 2019. She is survived by her four beloved nephews David (Courtney), Daniel, Philip and Benjamin Schiffrin and great-nephew Max. She was predeceased by parents Albert and Beverly Schiffrin. Everyone is welcome to the Service Thursday 1:00 P.M. at JOSEPH LEVINE & SONS (WEST), 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA with Interment to follow at Haym Salomon Memorial Park, 200 Moores Rd, Malvern, PA. The family will return to the residence of Richard and Barbara Schiffrin to observe Shiva. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania, the Francisvale Home for Smaller Animals in Radnor or a charity of the donors' choice.

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on May 29, 2019
