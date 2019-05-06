LIPPINCOTT

SUSANNE E. (née Holston)

94, a longtime resident of Haddonfield, NJ passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. Susanne was the beloved wife of Donald Fithian Lippincott, Jr. who predeceased her nearly 53 years ago and the adoring mother of Elizabeth (Betsy) Read Lippincott who also predeceased her. She is survived by her children Donald F. Lippincott, III (Laraine), Pauline "Polly" E. Lyons (Jim), Valerie S. Lippincott, and her grandchildren: Richard and Gregory Bredeck (Tara), and Donald IV (Amelia), Bianca, and Nicholas Lippincott. Susanne was a 1947 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania where she met the love of her life, Don. She was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Eastern Star, and Colonial Dames. Her family would like to thank the staff of Brightview, Mt. Laurel, NJ where she spent her last 5 years as well as the staff of Serenity Hospice for treating their mother with dignity up until her last breath. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Trinity Church, Moorestown, NJ. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30-11:00 A.M. and burial immediately following the service in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Susanne may be made to the ASPCA Gift Processing Center, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20077-7127 (www.aspca.org)

