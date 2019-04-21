COSTANTINI

SUZAN L.

65, of Boothwyn, PA, formerly of Aston, PA on March 1, 2019. Born in Phila., PA to Daniel, Sr. and Theresa Seaman Costantini. She received her BS- Secondary Education from Lock Haven University and her MBA - Business Administration from St. Joseph University. Suzan served in the Army as a First Lieutenant and in the PA National Guard, Sellersville PA as the first female Company Commander. She retired from the U.S. Dept of Labor in 2013, however, she previously worked at PECO for 18 years. Suzan was a member of Delaware Veterans Post #1, a legacy member of the Carter Center & Foundation, and a member of the Upper Chi-chester Senior Club. She enjoyed traveling the world, sailing with her father and was known as a cat lover.

She is survived by her parents, a brother, Daniel (Susan) Costantini, Jr. and extended family. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 10-11 A.M. at the PAGANO FUNERAL HOME, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA followed by a Memorial Service at 11 A.M. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carter Center, One Copen-hill, 453 Freedom Parkway, Atlanta GA 30307. Online condolences visit: www.paganofuneralhome.com.

