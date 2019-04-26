|
AREND SCHWARTZ
SUZANNE
Passed away at home on March 20, 2019 after a valiant fight againt a virulent form of cancer with her partner John Behrend and friends by her side. She was the retired Office Administrator of the Philadel-phia Chamber of Commerce. Suzanne lived an extraordinary life filled with love, laughter and adventure both here and abroad. She is survived by her loving partner, John Behrend, her brother Emil Arend, his wife Mary Rose, their children and many cherished friends. Services and a celebration of her life were held privately.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 26, 2019