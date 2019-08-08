Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Cyril of Jerusalem Rectory
1410 Almshouse Rd
Jamison, PA 18929
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cyril of Jerusalem
1410 Almshouse Rd
Jamison, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cyril of Jerusalem
1410 Almshouse Rd
Jamison, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SUZANNE DALLMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUZANNE (Leonard) DALLMER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUZANNE (Leonard) DALLMER Notice
DALLMER
SUZANNE (nee Leonard)
August 5, 2019 passed on her 78th birthday. Loving wife of her late husband, Charles Dallmer. Devoted mother to David Dallmer (Pat), Diana McCormack (Michael), and Marc Dallmer (Patty). Adoring Mom-Mom to 5 grandchildren and treasured aunt and dear friend.
Sue was such a sweet, giving lady with amazing strength and will be missed by all who were touched by her kindness.
Visitation at 10 A.M. followed by Mass at 11 A.M on Saturday, August 10 at St. Cyril of Jerusalem, 1410 Almshouse Rd,
Jamison, PA. Donations may be made to: The Jefferson Weinberg ALS Center, Attn: Kate Monahan, 900 Walnut St., Suite 409, Phila., PA 19107
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUZANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.