|
|
DALLMER
SUZANNE (nee Leonard)
August 5, 2019 passed on her 78th birthday. Loving wife of her late husband, Charles Dallmer. Devoted mother to David Dallmer (Pat), Diana McCormack (Michael), and Marc Dallmer (Patty). Adoring Mom-Mom to 5 grandchildren and treasured aunt and dear friend.
Sue was such a sweet, giving lady with amazing strength and will be missed by all who were touched by her kindness.
Visitation at 10 A.M. followed by Mass at 11 A.M on Saturday, August 10 at St. Cyril of Jerusalem, 1410 Almshouse Rd,
Jamison, PA. Donations may be made to: The Jefferson Weinberg ALS Center, Attn: Kate Monahan, 900 Walnut St., Suite 409, Phila., PA 19107
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 8, 2019