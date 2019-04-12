Home

Age 69, of Phila, passed away surrounded by her family, on April 5th, 2019. Beloved wife of 48 years to Robert J. Shaw, Sr. and loving mother of Robert J. Jr. (Colleen) and Erin Gallagher (Edward). Devoted grandmother of Colin, Bridget, Edward, Nolan, Madeline, Mallory and John. Dear sister of Margaret Filipone, Edward, Gerald McGettigan and the late Dennis and John McGettigan. Also, survived by many caring and loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to Suzanne's Life Celebration, from 9:15-10:45 A.M., Monday, April 15th, at the church of Christ the King, 3252 Chester-field Rd., Phila., PA 19114 and to participate in her Funeral Mass at 10:45 A.M. Interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Little Flower Catholic School for Girls, 1000 West Lycoming, Phila., PA 19140,
https://littleflowerhighschool.org
are greatly appreciated.

To share your fondest memories of Suzanne please visit www.lifecelebration.com.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 12, 2019
