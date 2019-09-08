Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SUZANNE LANDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUZANNE LANDY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUZANNE LANDY Notice
LANDY
SUZANNE
Sept. 6th, 2019, of Dresher, PA. Mother of Jill Hampton (Jeffrey) and Carla Jacobs (Eric). Sister of Charles Landy (Roz); grand-mother of Hannah, Brian, Zach and Allison. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Sunday, 12 Noon JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose. Interment Montefiore Cemetery. The family will return to the residence of Jill and Jeffrey Hampton and respectfully request contri-butions in her memory be made to the (www.Kidney.org)

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUZANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now