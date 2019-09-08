|
LANDY
SUZANNE
Sept. 6th, 2019, of Dresher, PA. Mother of Jill Hampton (Jeffrey) and Carla Jacobs (Eric). Sister of Charles Landy (Roz); grand-mother of Hannah, Brian, Zach and Allison. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Sunday, 12 Noon JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose. Interment Montefiore Cemetery. The family will return to the residence of Jill and Jeffrey Hampton and respectfully request contri-butions in her memory be made to the (www.Kidney.org)
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 8, 2019