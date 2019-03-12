Home

65, passed away on March 7, 2019. Resident of Huntingdon Valley, formerly of Philadel-phia, PA She is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Stephen P. Homel and her devoted son, Anthony S. She is also survived by her sisters Cynthia (Anthony) Zalesky, Joan (late John) Fischer, Andrea Gluch and her sister-in- law Donna Huff as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Hank and Joan Gluch as well as her nephew Maxwell G. Zalesky. Visitation will be held at Holy Innocents Church on Thursday, March 14th, 1337 E. Hunting Park Ave., Phila., PA 19124 beginning at 9 A.M., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Parking is available in the school lot. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Little Flower High School, 1000 W. Lycoming St., Phila., PA. 19140.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 12, 2019
