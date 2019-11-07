|
AZZARANO
SUZANNE THERESA
(nee Flannery)
November 5, 2019. Beloved wife for 56 years of Leonard J. Loving sister of Mary Ellen McDonald (Vince), Michael Flannery (Barbara, dec'd) and Kathleen White (Roger). Sister-in-law of Joseph Azzarano, dec'd., and Aileen (Nugent). Devoted mother of Leonard (Karin), Donna Coughlin (Tim), Beth Rasch (Kevin), Michael (Carmin) and so many others who consider her their second Mom. Proud grandmother of her many grandchildren both natural and those of her heart.
Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing and Funeral Saturday St. Cecilia RC Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila., PA 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. followed by Funeral Mass. Int. Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation, 14 E. 6th Street, 1st Floor, Lansdale, PA 19446,
would be appreciated. Arr. by
VISCONTO FUNERAL HOME
