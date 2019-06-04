|
|
KOHN
SYLVIA B.
June 2, 2019 of Voorhees, NJ. Wife of Dr. Norman Kohn. Mother of Susan (Walter) Stern and Debra (Paul M. Kulp) Kohn. Grandmother of Frankie, Emily, Michael, Sam, Andrew and Jessica. Sister of Dr. Jack Budnick. Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday beginning 12:30 P.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 1:00 P.M. Int. Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late resid-ence. Contributions can be made to Jewish Family and Children's Service, ww.jfcssnj.org.
Published on Philly.com on June 4, 2019