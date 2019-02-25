Home

Passed suddenly, on Feb. 21st 2019 of Norwood, PA. Beloved daughter of Kathleen M. (nee Hokanson) Shirley, and step daughter of John Shirley; sister of Justin (Natalia) Clark; also survived by her grandparents Harold and Jeanne (nee Hokanson); and her father Aubrey Clark. Treasured by her nephews, nieces, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday Feb. 27th, 9 A.M. St Gabriel Church, 233 Mohawk Ave., Norwood, PA. 19074. and to Funeral Mass 11 A.M. in the church. Int. Private. Contributions in her memory to Crohns and Colitis Foundation, 150 Monument Rd. #402, Bala Cynwyd, Pa. 19004.

(O'LEARY F.H.)

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 25, 2019
