More Obituaries for TARA PARENTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TARA PARENTE

TARA PARENTE Notice
PARENTE
TARA
Age 33, on November 15, 2019. Daughter of Sandra Parente (nee Chlosta). Sister of Shannon Parente; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close family friends. Viewing will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 9 A.M., in Olivet Covenant Presbyterian Church, 22nd and Mt. Vernon Sts., Phila., PA 19130, followed by Funeral Service at 10:30 A.M. Burial will take place at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, PA 19002. There will be a Memorial Service at the William Penn Charter School at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor of Tara Diane Parente to the William Penn Charter School, 3000 W. School House Lane, Phila., PA 19144. Arr. DINAN FUNERAL HOME, Phila., PA.

Condolences may also be sent to www.dinanfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 23, 2019
