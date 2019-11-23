|
PARENTE
TARA
Age 33, on November 15, 2019. Daughter of Sandra Parente (nee Chlosta). Sister of Shannon Parente; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close family friends. Viewing will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 9 A.M., in Olivet Covenant Presbyterian Church, 22nd and Mt. Vernon Sts., Phila., PA 19130, followed by Funeral Service at 10:30 A.M. Burial will take place at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, PA 19002. There will be a Memorial Service at the William Penn Charter School at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor of Tara Diane Parente to the William Penn Charter School, 3000 W. School House Lane, Phila., PA 19144. Arr. DINAN FUNERAL HOME, Phila., PA.
