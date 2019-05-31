LEI

TE-CHOW "T.C."

Of Philadelphia, PA passed away on May 29, 2019 at the age of 85. T.C. was the beloved husband of Mee-Ngo, loving father of children Vernon and Veronica (Taylor Ortiz) and grandsons Aaron and Brandon. He is also survived by his brother De-Ze Lei and sister De-Qing Lei, nieces and nephew. T.C. graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with an MFA in Architecture in 1960. He was the owner and principal of T.C. Lei and Associates, P.C. for 50 years doing architecture and interior and exterior design in the Tri state area. During his career he greatly contributed to the Chinese community. Family and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral at THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila., on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 2 to 4 P.M. In lieu of flowers donations in T.C.'s memory may be made to the Uof P at www.design.upenn.edu/support/penndesign-annual-fund. Share Online Condolences at

www.rachubinskiandrogersfh.com





