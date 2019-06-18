|
|
WULKO
TED
Beloved husband of Dr. Ann R. Henry, passed away at his home on June 13, 2019, with his wife and family beside him. Among others, he is immediately succeeded by his brother Steven (Eileen) and sister-in-law Dolores Wulko. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Stefanie Szymaszek Wulko and his brother, Joseph Wulko.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 22nd, from 2 to 4 P.M., at HOLCOMBE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME, 147 Main St., Flemington NJ with a Memorial Service beginning 4 P.M. in the Funeral Home. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Paul A. Henry Memorial Scholarship Fund, Marywood University, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton PA 18509, or .-
Published on Philly.com on June 18, 2019