DAVIS
TERESA A. (nee Gast)
On July 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Keeney, and Douglas A. Davis; devoted mother of Teresa, and Anthony Keeney; loving grandmother of Robert, Christopher and Ashleigh; dear great-grand-mother of Jaden, and Jace; sister of the late John Gast.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday, 10 A.M., WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 8060 Verree Rd., Phila. PA 19111, followed by Service 11 A.M. Int. Union Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on July 16, 2019