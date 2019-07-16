Home

Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 342-5200
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
View Map
TERESA A. (Gast) DAVIS

TERESA A. (Gast) DAVIS Notice
DAVIS
TERESA A. (nee Gast)
On July 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Keeney, and Douglas A. Davis; devoted mother of Teresa, and Anthony Keeney; loving grandmother of Robert, Christopher and Ashleigh; dear great-grand-mother of Jaden, and Jace; sister of the late John Gast.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday, 10 A.M., WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 8060 Verree Rd., Phila. PA 19111, followed by Service 11 A.M. Int. Union Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on July 16, 2019
