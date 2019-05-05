|
GWIAZDA
TERESA "Terri" (nee Piotrowski)
May 1, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Vincent and the late Hedwig. Beloved wife of the late Stanley "Stas". Loving mother of Andy. Sister of the late Marie Lorence. Relatives and friends invited to Viewing Friday morning 9 A.M. TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2728-30 E. Allegheny Ave. Phila., Pa., 19134. Funeral Mass 11 A.M., St. Adalbert Church. Interment St. Peter's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Adalbert Church or Little Flower High School preferred.
Published on Philly.com on May 5, 2019