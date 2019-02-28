Home

Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home
101 N Park Avenue
Trooper, PA 19403
610-539-8010
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home
101 N. Park Ave
Eagleville, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home
101 N. Park Ave
Eagleville, PA
TERESA M. TRAUGOTT

TRAUGOTT
TERESA M.


Age 66, of Collegeville, former-ly of Langhorne, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at her home. Beloved wife of Walter F. Dear mother of Alison L. Januzelli (Jeffrey) and Brian (Jeannine); sister of Francis Oetinger (Janet), Elaine Chambers (Francis), and Kenneth Oetinger (Colleen); grandmother of Tyler, Avery and Tessa Traugott and Ryan Januzelli; sister-in-law of Suzie Shane (Bill); aunt to several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Viewing, from 9 to 11 A.M., Saturday, March 2, 2019, followed by a Funeral Service 11 A.M. at SZPINDOR-MEYERS FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Park Ave. (Rt. 363 Trooper) Eagleville PA. Int. Valley Forge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Penn Medicine Hospice, Wissahickon
pennmedicine.org/homecare or Fox Chase Cancer, Phila.
Foxchase.org

Condolences at
www.meyersfh.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 28, 2019
