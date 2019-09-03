|
MARRA
TERESA
on August 31, 2019, age 84 of Glenside. Sister of Anthony (the late Nona). Aunt of Anthony Marra III (Helen), Sandy Bachmann (Tim) and Michael Marra. Also survived by many great nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Thursday 11 A.M. at the Church of St. Luke the Evangelist 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.) Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to the Church after 10 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Luke's Church at the above address would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 3, 2019