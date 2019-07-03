Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215)233-4888
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Genevieve Church
1225 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Genevieve Church
1225 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for TERESA O'BRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TERESA (Hickey) O'BRIEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TERESA (Hickey) O'BRIEN Notice
O'BRIEN
TERESA (nee Hickey)
On June 29, 2019, of Flourtown, formerly of Limerick, Ireland. Wife of the late Harry J. Sister of Dolores (Thomas), Ann, Thomas and Marie (Raymond). She is also survived by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 8th, 10 A.M., St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown PA 19031. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation from 9 to 10 A.M., at the Church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Central Association of the Miraculous Medal, 475 E. Chelten Ave., Phila. PA 19144.

JOHN F. MURRAY F.H., Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now