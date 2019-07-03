|
|
O'BRIEN
TERESA (nee Hickey)
On June 29, 2019, of Flourtown, formerly of Limerick, Ireland. Wife of the late Harry J. Sister of Dolores (Thomas), Ann, Thomas and Marie (Raymond). She is also survived by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 8th, 10 A.M., St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown PA 19031. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation from 9 to 10 A.M., at the Church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Central Association of the Miraculous Medal, 475 E. Chelten Ave., Phila. PA 19144.
JOHN F. MURRAY F.H., Flourtown
Published on Philly.com on July 3, 2019