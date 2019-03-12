|
PAPOLA
TERESA (nee Todaro)
Age 97, on March 8, 2019. Pre-deceased by her parents James and Carmela Todaro, her siblings, Bettina, Ignatius, and Yolanda, and her dear daughter Marian. As a resident advisor at St. Mary's Hall, St. Joseph's University, she was affectionately known as "Mrs. P". Survived by her 3 loving nephews, F. James, Ignatius (Mary Beth) and Anthony Gallo, her great-niece Laura and great-nephews Gregory, Peter, and Joseph and 4 great-great nephews and niece.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Saturday, March 16th from 9:15-10:15 A.M. followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at the St. Charles Borromeo Church, Burmont Road and Dennison Ave, Drexel Hill, PA. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Cancer Center at Lankenau Hospital.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 12, 2019