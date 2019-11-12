Home

O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
TERRENCE MICHAEL JACKSON Notice
JACKSON
TERRENCE MICHAEL
45, of Clifton Heights, PA on November 6, 2019. Beloved son of Thomas M. Jackson and Frances Clare McClain; loving brother of Denise and Thomas Jackson; devoted uncle of Liam Patrick, Patrick Michael and Clare Elizabeth; cherished nephew of Margie, Dot, Rose, Tom and Bill; Godfather of Olivia. Also survived by many cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Saturday November 16, 2019 9 A.M. O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Service Sat. 11 A.M. in the Funeral Home. Int Private. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made in Terry's name to The Trevor Project, PO Box 69232, West Hollywood, CA 90069.

www.thetrevorproject.org

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 12, 2019
