Paul J Karcsh Funeral Home
164 Cotton St
Philadelphia, PA 19127
(215) 482-0674
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
819 E. Cathedral Rd
Andorra, PA
THADDEUS F. HARABURDA Jr.

THADDEUS F. HARABURDA Jr. Notice
HARABURDA
THADDEUS F. JR.
Oct 11, 2019. Dear husband of Patricia M. Haraburda (nee Larkin). Loving father of Christopher and the late Jason Haraburda. Devoted grandfather to Joshua, Emma and Benjamin. Also survived by 2 brothers and 3 sisters and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Wed. Oct. 16, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 E. Cathedral Rd., (Andorra). Viewing 10 to 11 A.M. at the Church.
PAUL J. KARCSH FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 160-164 Cotton St., Myk.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 14, 2019
