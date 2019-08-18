Home

Healey Funeral Home - Cherry Hill
1816 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
(856) 428-8222
THEA (Greissmeyer) WYNNE

THEA (Greissmeyer) WYNNE Notice
WYNNE
THEA (nee Greissmeyer)
On Aug. 15, 2019, age 90, of Philadelphia. Beloved wife of the late, Samuel M. Lovingly survived by her 3 daughters, Trudy (James) Armstrong, Deborah (Jacob) Karley and Donna (Bob) Platzer; 7 grand-children and 10 great-grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ where Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lighthouse Hospice, CHA Foundation, 200 Lake Drive East, Suite 205, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 or at www.lighthousehospice.net Arr. Healey Funeral Home.

www.healeyfuneralhomes.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 18, 2019
