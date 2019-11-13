Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
THELMA "DOVIE" CARTER Notice
CARTER
THELMA "DOVIE"
On Nov. 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis J. Carter. Devoted mother of Steven L. Carter (Laurie) and Audrey Carter Bredhoff (Robert). Loving grandmother of Emily Bess Carter, Michael Jake Bredhoff, and Airman Alexander Shuster. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Thursday 10:30 A.M. precisely at Temple Adath Israel, 250 N. Highland Ave., Merion Station, PA 19066. Interment: Haym Salomon Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at Temple Adath Israel following burial on Thursday only until 8 P.M. Contributions in her memory may be made to Jewish Family and Children's Service or the Jewish National Fund.

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 13, 2019
