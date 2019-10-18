Home

John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Christopher's Catholic Church
13301 Proctor Rd
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Christopher's Catholic Church
13301 Proctor Rd
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
THELMA J. (May) ELIA

THELMA J. (May) ELIA Notice
ELIA
THELMA J. (nee May)


Of Phila, age 89, peacefully on Oct. 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph; loving mother of Joseph (Eileen), Cynthia Malkowski (Michael), Timothy (Roseann), and Kenneth (Leah); caring sister of Joseph May (Theresa) and Dorothy Penton (Ernest); cherished grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 12.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Thelma's Life Celebration on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, from 6 to 8 P.M., at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila.,
and again on Mon., Oct 21, 2019, at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Road, Phila. PA. Viewing 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. Forest Hills Cem. Donations to St. Christopher Catholic Church would be greatly appreciated.

www.lifecelebration.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 18, 2019
