ELIA
THELMA J. (nee May)
Of Phila, age 89, peacefully on Oct. 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph; loving mother of Joseph (Eileen), Cynthia Malkowski (Michael), Timothy (Roseann), and Kenneth (Leah); caring sister of Joseph May (Theresa) and Dorothy Penton (Ernest); cherished grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 12.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Thelma's Life Celebration on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, from 6 to 8 P.M., at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila.,
and again on Mon., Oct 21, 2019, at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Road, Phila. PA. Viewing 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. Forest Hills Cem. Donations to St. Christopher Catholic Church would be greatly appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 18, 2019