MOSS
THELMA (nee Silberstein)
On March 4, 2019. Wife of the late Robert E.; aunt of the late Myra Leipziger Hoffman (Martin); great-aunt of Marcy (Neil) Zod, Betsy (Neal) Kimberling, Linda (Steven) Prosser; great-great-aunt of Carly (Josh) Verb, Lane (Tori) Ackerman, Sydnee, Lenny and Jesse Prosser, and Lacy Kimberling; great-great-great-aunt of Shelby Verb.
A private Funeral Service will be held. Shiva will be held at the Zod residence Wednesday through Friday at Noontime. Contributions in her memory may be made to , 100 N. 20th St., Suite 405, Phila. PA 19103 or Susan B. , 125 S. 9th St., Suite 202, Phila. PA 19107.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 5, 2019