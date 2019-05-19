Home

Toppitzer Funeral Home Inc
2900 State Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(610) 259-1111
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Arlington Cemetery
2900 State Rd.
Drexel Hill, PA
AVIL
THEODORE J. "TED"
THEODORE J. "TED"
92, of Media, formerly of Broomall on May 14, 2019. WWII Veteran and Bell Tell retiree, he was, Ted enjoyed travel, golf, sailing and volunteer service. Survivors: include his wife of 65 years, Grace (nee Gravenor); sons, Ted (Beth) Avil, Jr., and Robert (Donna) Avil and 3 grand-children. Graveside Service Noon Wednesday at Arlington Cem., 2900 State Rd., Drexel Hill

www.Arlingtoncemetery.us

Published on Philly.com on May 19, 2019
