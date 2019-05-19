|
AVIL
THEODORE J. "TED"
92, of Media, formerly of Broomall on May 14, 2019. WWII Veteran and Bell Tell retiree, he was, Ted enjoyed travel, golf, sailing and volunteer service. Survivors: include his wife of 65 years, Grace (nee Gravenor); sons, Ted (Beth) Avil, Jr., and Robert (Donna) Avil and 3 grand-children. Graveside Service Noon Wednesday at Arlington Cem., 2900 State Rd., Drexel Hill; family will gather at the TOPPITZER FUNERAL HOME at Arlington. Condolences:
www.Arlingtoncemetery.us
Published on Philly.com on May 19, 2019