Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for THEODORE BLINDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. THEODORE J. BLINDER

Notice Condolences Flowers

DR. THEODORE J. BLINDER Notice
BLINDER
DR. THEODORE J.


June 8, 2019 of New Port Richey, FL formerly of Havertown, PA; husband of the late Barbara Lee (nee Wollin); father of Dr. Russell (Ellen) Blinder, Elizabeth (Steven) Glass, and Michael (Robin) Blinder; grandfather of Joshua (Tamar) Runyan, Elise (Katie), Justin (Celina), Collin, and Haven Blinder. Also survived by 11 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to services Wednesday, 12:00 PM Temple Sholom in Broomall, 55 Church Lane, Broomall, PA 19008. Interment at Haym Salomon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to a .

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now