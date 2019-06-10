|
June 8, 2019 of New Port Richey, FL formerly of Havertown, PA; husband of the late Barbara Lee (nee Wollin); father of Dr. Russell (Ellen) Blinder, Elizabeth (Steven) Glass, and Michael (Robin) Blinder; grandfather of Joshua (Tamar) Runyan, Elise (Katie), Justin (Celina), Collin, and Haven Blinder. Also survived by 11 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to services Wednesday, 12:00 PM Temple Sholom in Broomall, 55 Church Lane, Broomall, PA 19008. Interment at Haym Salomon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to a .
Published on Philly.com on June 10, 2019