THEODORE J. SEGLETES Jr.

THEODORE J. SEGLETES Jr. Notice
SEGLETES
THEODORE J. JR.
April 28, 2019, age 74. Beloved husband of 53 years to Patricia K. Wood; son of the late Theodore Sr. and Stella Segletes; father of Frances Hicks, Patricia (James) Vercio, and Theodore (Joanne) Segletes III; brother of Dolores (William) McCarrick, Deborah (Barry) Cupchak, and the late Barbara (Andy) Toth; grandfather of Thomas, Lindsey, Paige, Theodore and Daniel; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Sunday eve 6:30 to 8 P.M. at the at THE KOLLER FUNERAL HOME, 6835 Ridge Ave. (cor. of Livezey) and Viewing Monday 10 to 11 A.M. followed by Mass 11 A.M. at Holy Family Church, 234 Hermitage St. Int private. Donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-9908 or the Heart of Nation P.O. Box 14428, Milwaukee Wisconsin, 53214. Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on May 2, 2019
