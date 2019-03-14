|
|
SR. THEODORE
KLINGSEISEN, O.S.F.
On March 12, 2019, of Aston PA. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Monday, March 18, 11 A.M., at Assisi House, 600 Red Hill Road, Aston PA 19014. Prayer Service Monday, 9:30 A.M., followed by her Visitation. Interment Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Memorial donations in Sister's name to The Sisters of St. Francis Fdn., 609 S. Convent Road, Aston PA 19014, would be appreciated.
www.lyonsfs.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 14, 2019