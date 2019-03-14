Home

Kevin M Lyons Funeral Service Ltd
202 S Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
(610) 583-4400
SR. THEODORE
KLINGSEISEN, O.S.F.
On March 12, 2019, of Aston PA. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Monday, March 18, 11 A.M., at Assisi House, 600 Red Hill Road, Aston PA 19014. Prayer Service Monday, 9:30 A.M., followed by her Visitation. Interment Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Memorial donations in Sister's name to The Sisters of St. Francis Fdn., 609 S. Convent Road, Aston PA 19014, would be appreciated.

www.lyonsfs.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 14, 2019
