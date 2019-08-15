Home

DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
THEODOSIOS "TED" BAY

THEODOSIOS "TED" BAY Notice
BAY
THEODOSIOS "TED"
88, of Audubon, PA, died August 12, 2019. Father of Jennifer Gensemer (Jack), Nicholas Bay (Kimberly) and Susan Friel (David); grandfather to Alexandra, Harry, Noah, Annie and James; brother of Demetrios (Jim) Bay. Visitation will be held from 12 Noon - 1 P.M. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 900 S. Trooper Rd., Norristown, PA 19403; followed by his Funeral Service at 1 P.M. Interment will be private in Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church and mailed to the above address.

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 15, 2019
