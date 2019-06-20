|
DiORIO
THERESA "TERI" (nee Borzillo)
Of Brigantine, NJ, formerly of So. Phila., June 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas DiOrio. Devoted mother of Joseph (GiGi and Kerry) DiOrio, Rev. John R. DiOrio, Lynn DiOrio, the late Thomas and Michael (surviving wife Catherine) DiOrio. Loving grand-mother of 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Marie (Robert) Liccio and Geraldine (Paul) Verdi and Anthony (Debora) Borzillo. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Saturday , June 22, 9:00 to 10:45 A.M. at Stella Maris Church, 10th and Bigler Sts. Funeral Mass set to begin at 11 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations in Theresa's memory to Stella Maris Church Reno-vation Fund.
Published on Philly.com on June 20, 2019