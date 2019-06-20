Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA DiORIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA "TERI" (Borzillo) DiORIO

Notice Condolences Flowers

THERESA "TERI" (Borzillo) DiORIO Notice
DiORIO
THERESA "TERI" (nee Borzillo)
Of Brigantine, NJ, formerly of So. Phila., June 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas DiOrio. Devoted mother of Joseph (GiGi and Kerry) DiOrio, Rev. John R. DiOrio, Lynn DiOrio, the late Thomas and Michael (surviving wife Catherine) DiOrio. Loving grand-mother of 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Marie (Robert) Liccio and Geraldine (Paul) Verdi and Anthony (Debora) Borzillo. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Saturday , June 22, 9:00 to 10:45 A.M. at Stella Maris Church, 10th and Bigler Sts. Funeral Mass set to begin at 11 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations in Theresa's memory to Stella Maris Church Reno-vation Fund.

Share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net

logo

Published on Philly.com on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
Download Now