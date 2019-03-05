Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA BAILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA E. BAILEY

Notice Condolences Flowers

THERESA E. BAILEY Notice
BAILEY
THERESA E.
Age 63, of Philadelphia, PA. Daughter of the late Herb and Rose Bailey, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019 after a long battle with cancer, she was surrounded by her family Herb (Charlotte), Kenneth, Patrick, Kevin, Jackie (Steve) also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing at St. Francis Xavier Church on Friday, 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. followed by a Funeral Mass. Interment Calvary Cem., Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers at Terri's request contributions can be made to either St. Francis Xavier Church or in her memory. Arrangements by:

DINAN FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.