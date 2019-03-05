|
|
BAILEY
THERESA E.
Age 63, of Philadelphia, PA. Daughter of the late Herb and Rose Bailey, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019 after a long battle with cancer, she was surrounded by her family Herb (Charlotte), Kenneth, Patrick, Kevin, Jackie (Steve) also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing at St. Francis Xavier Church on Friday, 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. followed by a Funeral Mass. Interment Calvary Cem., Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers at Terri's request contributions can be made to either St. Francis Xavier Church or in her memory. Arrangements by:
DINAN FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 5, 2019